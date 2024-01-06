When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Giordano light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

Giordano has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Giordano has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 6-5 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:31 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

