Can we count on Marquette to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1600

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 7 7 12

Marquette's best wins

Marquette registered its best win of the season on November 21, when it defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 73-59. That signature win versus Kansas included a team-leading 21 points from Oso Ighodaro. Chase Ross, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 14

72-67 at home over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on December 30

86-65 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 6

93-56 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 28

78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on December 9

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Marquette has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Based on the RPI, Marquette has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Marquette has to manage the third-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Marquette has 15 games remaining this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

