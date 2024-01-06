2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marquette March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Marquette to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Marquette's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Preseason national championship odds: +2500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1600
How Marquette ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|2-2
|7
|7
|12
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette's best wins
Marquette registered its best win of the season on November 21, when it defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 73-59. That signature win versus Kansas included a team-leading 21 points from Oso Ighodaro. Chase Ross, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 14
- 72-67 at home over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on December 30
- 86-65 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 6
- 93-56 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 28
- 78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Marquette has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
- Based on the RPI, Marquette has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Marquette has to manage the third-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- As far as the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.
- Marquette has 15 games remaining this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Marquette's next game
- Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Marquette games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.