When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Marquette be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-2 19 20 34

Marquette's best wins

On December 13, Marquette picked up its signature win of the season, a 76-70 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25. Liza Karlen was the leading scorer in the signature win over Creighton, posting 25 points with 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 31/RPI) on November 25

99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on December 17

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on December 10

87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 128/RPI) on December 3

73-65 over Boston College (No. 147/RPI) on November 24

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Marquette has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Marquette has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Marquette has the 116th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles have 14 games left this year, including 14 against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.

Marquette's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

