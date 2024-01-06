How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.4% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Marquette has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 17th.
- The Golden Eagles score 9.9 more points per game (78.0) than the Pirates give up (68.1).
- Marquette is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than on the road (79.7) last season.
- The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, Marquette knocked down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|W 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/15/2024
|Villanova
|-
|Fiserv Forum
