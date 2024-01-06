Saturday's Big East slate will see the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Seton Hall vs. Marquette matchup.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seton Hall Moneyline Marquette Moneyline
FanDuel Seton Hall (-6.5) 145.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

  • Marquette has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • Seton Hall has put together a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.