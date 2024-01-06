Saturday's Big East slate will see the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seton Hall Moneyline Marquette Moneyline FanDuel Seton Hall (-6.5) 145.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

Marquette has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Seton Hall has put together a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

