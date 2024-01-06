Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) visit the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at Prudential Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Golden Eagles are 5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-5
|144.5
Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Marquette's games this season have had an average of 144.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Golden Eagles are 7-6-1 against the spread this season.
- Marquette has won eight of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been at least a -218 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 68.6% chance of a victory for Marquette.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|6
|42.9%
|78.0
|151
|66.4
|134.5
|148.1
|Seton Hall
|4
|28.6%
|73.0
|151
|68.1
|134.5
|140.0
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The 78.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 9.9 more points than the Pirates allow (68.1).
- Marquette is 7-4-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|7-6-1
|4-4
|4-10-0
|Seton Hall
|5-8-1
|2-2
|5-9-0
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marquette
|Seton Hall
|16-1
|Home Record
|9-6
|8-4
|Away Record
|6-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-1
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|12-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
