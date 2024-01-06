The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) hope to extend a 10-game home winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers average 9.4 fewer points per game (52.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (61.4).

Xavier has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

Marquette's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.0 points.

The Golden Eagles average 77.9 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.1 the Musketeers allow.

Marquette has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Xavier is 1-7 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede defensively.

The Musketeers' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (44-for-88)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (44-for-88) Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule