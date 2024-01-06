The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) hope to extend a 10-game home winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers average 9.4 fewer points per game (52.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (61.4).
  • Xavier has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.
  • Marquette's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.0 points.
  • The Golden Eagles average 77.9 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.1 the Musketeers allow.
  • Marquette has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.
  • Xavier is 1-7 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede defensively.
  • The Musketeers' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (44-for-88)
  • Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Bucknell W 67-39 Al McGuire Center
12/31/2023 @ UConn L 95-64 XL Center
1/3/2024 @ St. John's (NY) L 57-56 Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 Xavier - Al McGuire Center
1/9/2024 @ Seton Hall - Walsh Gymnasium
1/13/2024 DePaul - Al McGuire Center

