Saturday's game between the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) and the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) at Al McGuire Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-50 and heavily favors Marquette to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 57-56 loss to St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 50

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 13, when they beat the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-70.

The Golden Eagles have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Marquette has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 64) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 86) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 24

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 107) on December 10

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88) Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball) and have a +231 scoring differential overall.

In conference matchups, Marquette tallies fewer points per contest (65.3) than its overall average (77.9).

The Golden Eagles are posting 83.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 69 points per contest.

Marquette is surrendering 58.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (68).

