Saturday's contest that pits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) against the Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) at Hytche Athletic Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Maryland-Eastern Shore. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: DSN

DSN Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland-Eastern Shore (-0.5)

Maryland-Eastern Shore (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Maryland-Eastern Shore's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while Morgan State's is 6-6-0. The Hawks have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

The Hawks' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.3 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (272nd in college basketball).

Maryland-Eastern Shore loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 282nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.6 per contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 32.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Hawks score 83.1 points per 100 possessions (348th in college basketball), while allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions (301st in college basketball).

Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 12.1 per game (212th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (136th in college basketball play).

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears' -121 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.3 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 78.9 per contest (335th in college basketball).

Morgan State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It records 37.3 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.4.

Morgan State connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents.

Morgan State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.0 per game (328th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (248th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.