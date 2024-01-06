How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center. The matchup airs on DSN.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- TV: DSN
Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 148th.
- The Hawks average 65.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Bears allow.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.9 points.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- Morgan State has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Bears are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 121st.
- The Bears score only 3.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Hawks give up to opponents (74.8).
- Morgan State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is scoring 80.5 points per game this year at home, which is 22.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (57.6).
- At home, the Hawks are surrendering 13.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than when playing on the road (79.4).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Morgan State averages 86.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.4.
- The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (84.6).
- Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (26.5%).
Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ VCU
|L 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 69-63
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/2/2024
|Clarks Summit
|W 95-37
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Morgan State
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/13/2024
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|James Madison
|L 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/27/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 69-53
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/8/2024
|Delaware State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|1/20/2024
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
