The Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center. The matchup airs on DSN.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
  • TV: DSN

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 148th.
  • The Hawks average 65.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Bears allow.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.9 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • Morgan State has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 121st.
  • The Bears score only 3.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Hawks give up to opponents (74.8).
  • Morgan State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

  • Maryland-Eastern Shore is scoring 80.5 points per game this year at home, which is 22.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (57.6).
  • At home, the Hawks are surrendering 13.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than when playing on the road (79.4).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore is making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Morgan State averages 86.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.4.
  • The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (84.6).
  • Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (26.5%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ VCU L 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 @ George Washington L 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/2/2024 Clarks Summit W 95-37 Hytche Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Morgan State - Hytche Athletic Center
1/8/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
1/13/2024 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 James Madison L 89-75 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/27/2023 @ Virginia L 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 @ NJIT L 69-53 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
1/8/2024 Delaware State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
1/20/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

