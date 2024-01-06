The Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center. The matchup airs on DSN.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland TV: DSN

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

The Hawks make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Hawks are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 148th.

The Hawks average 65.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Bears allow.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.9 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

Morgan State has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Bears are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 121st.

The Bears score only 3.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Hawks give up to opponents (74.8).

Morgan State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore is scoring 80.5 points per game this year at home, which is 22.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (57.6).

At home, the Hawks are surrendering 13.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than when playing on the road (79.4).

Maryland-Eastern Shore is making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Morgan State averages 86.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.4.

The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (84.6).

Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (26.5%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 @ VCU L 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center 12/30/2023 @ George Washington L 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 1/2/2024 Clarks Summit W 95-37 Hytche Athletic Center 1/6/2024 Morgan State - Hytche Athletic Center 1/8/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex 1/13/2024 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule