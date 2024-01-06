The Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State matchup.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland How to Watch on TV: DSN

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline FanDuel Maryland-Eastern Shore (-2.5) 144.5 -142 +116

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

Maryland-Eastern Shore has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Hawks' 11 games have hit the over.

Morgan State has compiled a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

