Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Morgan State Bears (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State matchup.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: DSN
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Maryland-Eastern Shore (-2.5)
|144.5
|-142
|+116
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Betting Trends
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, six out of the Hawks' 11 games have hit the over.
- Morgan State has compiled a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- Bears games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.
