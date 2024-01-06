Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) playing the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: DSN

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 352nd 62.5 Points Scored 74.6 193rd 333rd 79.1 Points Allowed 79.6 340th 320th 33.0 Rebounds 36.9 174th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 295th 6.2 3pt Made 5.6 321st 315th 11.4 Assists 13.3 197th 205th 12.0 Turnovers 13.6 311th

