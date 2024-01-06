Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) playing the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: DSN
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|352nd
|62.5
|Points Scored
|74.6
|193rd
|333rd
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|79.6
|340th
|320th
|33.0
|Rebounds
|36.9
|174th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.6
|321st
|315th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|205th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|13.6
|311th
