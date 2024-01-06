Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) playing the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Game Information

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
352nd 62.5 Points Scored 74.6 193rd
333rd 79.1 Points Allowed 79.6 340th
320th 33.0 Rebounds 36.9 174th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
295th 6.2 3pt Made 5.6 321st
315th 11.4 Assists 13.3 197th
205th 12.0 Turnovers 13.6 311th

