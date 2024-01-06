If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Maryland and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-3 NR NR 185

Maryland's best wins

Maryland's signature win this season came on December 19 in a 73-67 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels. Jahmir Young led the offense against Nicholls State, delivering 28 points. Next on the team was Julian Reese with 24 points.

Next best wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on December 6

69-60 on the road over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on December 22

68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 264/RPI) on November 25

68-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 297/RPI) on November 7

103-76 at home over Rider (No. 304/RPI) on November 28

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Maryland is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Terrapins are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Maryland is facing the 177th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Terrapins' 14 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines

Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

