The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Barzal has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 18:45 on the ice per game.

Barzal has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Barzal has a point in 25 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points nine times.

Barzal has an assist in 20 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Barzal has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 2 39 Points 1 10 Goals 1 29 Assists 0

