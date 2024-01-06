Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 6?
Can we anticipate Matt Martin scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Martin stats and insights
- Martin has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Martin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Martin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
