For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mattias Ekholm a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Ekholm has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:56 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 0 2 21:26 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:49 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.