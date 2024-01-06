How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today's NCAA Men's Hockey slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Maine playing Colgate on ESPN+.
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Minnesota Duluth vs Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Princeton vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Yale vs Union
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Quinnipiac vs Northeastern
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs Dartmouth
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Holy Cross vs American International
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Colgate vs Maine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Brown vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
