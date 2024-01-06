Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael McLeod find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- McLeod has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
