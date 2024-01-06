Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 6?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikael Granlund a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 1-0
Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
