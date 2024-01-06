Mikael Granlund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Granlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund has averaged 20:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Granlund has a goal in four games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Granlund has a point in 15 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Granlund has an assist in 15 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Granlund hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 32 Games 1 25 Points 0 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

