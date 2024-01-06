Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Mike Hoffman going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoffman stats and insights
- In six of 38 games this season, Hoffman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.