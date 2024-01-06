The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Reilly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.8% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:11 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

