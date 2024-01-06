Saturday's contest at Calihan Hall has the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) going head to head against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for Milwaukee.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Detroit Mercy 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-6.3)

Milwaukee (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Detroit Mercy's record against the spread so far this season is 3-13-0, while Milwaukee's is 5-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Titans are 7-9-0 and the Panthers are 10-3-0. In the last 10 games, Detroit Mercy has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall. Milwaukee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (121st in college basketball) while giving up 79.5 per contest (341st in college basketball).

Milwaukee ranks 180th in the nation at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.0 its opponents average.

Milwaukee knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.3%.

Milwaukee has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (116th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (185th in college basketball).

