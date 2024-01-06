The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will try to halt a 16-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Panthers are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 348th.
  • The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Titans allow (77.4).
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Milwaukee is putting up 83.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75.5).
  • Defensively the Panthers have played better at home this year, surrendering 77.1 points per game, compared to 84.8 in away games.
  • At home, Milwaukee is averaging 3.5 more threes per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.9%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State W 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland L 100-95 Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/12/2024 Cleveland State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/18/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

