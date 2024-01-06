The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will try to halt a 16-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Panthers are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 348th.

The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Titans allow (77.4).

When Milwaukee totals more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee is putting up 83.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75.5).

Defensively the Panthers have played better at home this year, surrendering 77.1 points per game, compared to 84.8 in away games.

At home, Milwaukee is averaging 3.5 more threes per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule