When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Milwaukee be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 3-2 NR NR 231

Milwaukee's best wins

Milwaukee took down the No. 157-ranked (according to the RPI) Wright State Raiders, 91-83, on December 31, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. In the victory over Wright State, Erik Pratt recorded a team-high 18 points. Aaron Franklin came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

85-83 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on December 22

81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on December 9

78-75 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 29

84-61 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on January 6

61-59 over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on November 21

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Milwaukee has drawn the 230th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Panthers' 15 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Milwaukee's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

