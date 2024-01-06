2024 NCAA Bracketology: Milwaukee March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Milwaukee be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Milwaukee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Milwaukee ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-8
|3-2
|NR
|NR
|231
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee's best wins
Milwaukee took down the No. 157-ranked (according to the RPI) Wright State Raiders, 91-83, on December 31, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. In the victory over Wright State, Erik Pratt recorded a team-high 18 points. Aaron Franklin came through with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 85-83 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on December 22
- 81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on December 9
- 78-75 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 29
- 84-61 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on January 6
- 61-59 over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on November 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Milwaukee's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Milwaukee has drawn the 230th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Panthers' 15 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of Milwaukee's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Milwaukee's next game
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Milwaukee games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.