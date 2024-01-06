Will Milwaukee be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Milwaukee's full tournament resume.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 2-4 NR NR 282

Milwaukee's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Milwaukee defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 18. The final score was 67-61. That signature win against Mississippi Valley State included a team-best 19 points from Kendall Nead. Kamy Peppler, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 315/RPI) on December 3

75-67 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 322/RPI) on January 7

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 355/RPI) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 358/RPI) on November 17

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-7 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Milwaukee has seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

The Panthers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Milwaukee has been given the 292nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Panthers have six games left against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Milwaukee has 14 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

