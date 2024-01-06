Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mitchell Marner light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Marner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|25:15
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:26
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|25:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
