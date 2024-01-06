Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Marner's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 21:31 on the ice per game.

In Marner's 36 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marner has a point in 22 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points 10 times.

Marner has an assist in 16 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Marner hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 64.5% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -78 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 2 38 Points 3 14 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.