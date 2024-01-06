For bracketology analysis around Monmouth and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 112

Monmouth's best wins

Monmouth, in its best win of the season, defeated the Belmont Bruins 93-84 on November 24. Against Belmont, Xander Rice led the team by recording 30 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

74-71 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on December 9

73-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on November 10

51-43 at home over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on January 4

77-71 at home over Manhattan (No. 258/RPI) on December 21

88-79 at home over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on November 21

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Monmouth has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (five).

According to the RPI, the Hawks have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Monmouth has been given the 145th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hawks have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Monmouth has 17 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Northeastern Huskies

Monmouth Hawks vs. Northeastern Huskies Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

