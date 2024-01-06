Can we expect Montana to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 62

Montana's best wins

On January 3, Montana picked up its best win of the season, a 96-86 victory over the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI rankings. With 15 points, Brandon Whitney was the top scorer against North Dakota State. Second on the team was Te'Jon Sawyer, with 13 points.

Next best wins

73-61 on the road over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on December 19

78-65 at home over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on November 12

86-75 on the road over San Jose State (No. 272/RPI) on December 17

75-58 at home over San Jose State (No. 272/RPI) on December 2

82-63 at home over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on January 6

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, Montana has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

The Grizzlies have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Montana is playing the 84th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Montana's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Montana's next game

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

