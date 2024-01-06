When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Montana State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 286

Montana State's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Montana State defeated the California Golden Bears on the road on November 16. The final score was 63-60. Brandon Walker led the offense against Cal, tallying 26 points. Second on the team was Patrick McMahon with 10 points.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on November 22

89-88 at home over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on December 19

74-66 on the road over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on December 28

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Montana State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Montana State has been given the 186th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Bobcats' 16 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing MSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

