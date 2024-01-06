For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Morgan Frost a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Frost has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 120 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:45 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:56 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

