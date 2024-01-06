Can we expect Morgan Rielly scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rielly stats and insights

  • Rielly has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
  • Rielly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Ducks 2 0 2 26:17 Away W 2-1 OT
1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 21:46 Away W 3-0
12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:16 Home L 3-2
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 25:29 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:50 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:13 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:43 Home L 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.