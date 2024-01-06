Can we expect Morgan Rielly scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

Rielly has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

Rielly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 2 0 2 26:17 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 21:46 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:16 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 25:29 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:50 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:13 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:43 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

