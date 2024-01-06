Morgan Rielly will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Rielly available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Morgan Rielly vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In four of 36 games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Rielly has a point in 20 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Rielly has an assist in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Rielly's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -78 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 1 29 Points 2 4 Goals 0 25 Assists 2

