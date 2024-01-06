Can we count on Mount St. Mary's to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Mount St. Mary's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-2 NR NR 297

Mount St. Mary's best wins

When Mount St. Mary's beat the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are ranked No. 130 in the RPI, on January 5 by a score of 74-69, it was its signature victory of the season so far. George Tinsley, as the top point-getter in the win over Canisius, recorded 18 points, while Dakota Leffew was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

87-59 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on December 23

72-65 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 350/RPI) on December 15

77-64 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 353/RPI) on December 9

80-48 at home over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on December 3

74-60 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 11

Mount St. Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Mountaineers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

The Mountaineers' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records north of .500.

Mt. St. Mary's has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mount St. Mary's next game

Matchup: Iona Gaels vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Iona Gaels vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

