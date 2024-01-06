The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

In one of 35 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Bastian's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.