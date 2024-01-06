Will New Hampshire be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes New Hampshire's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on New Hampshire's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-1 NR NR 128

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Hampshire's best wins

New Hampshire took down the No. 205-ranked (according to the RPI) Rhode Island Rams, 81-71, on December 21, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Clarence O. Daniels II was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Rhode Island, putting up 27 points with 10 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

80-71 at home over Columbia (No. 224/RPI) on December 3

83-80 on the road over Fairfield (No. 232/RPI) on November 24

74-71 at home over Marist (No. 257/RPI) on November 21

90-84 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 324/RPI) on November 30

82-64 at home over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, New Hampshire gets the 254th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Wildcats' 15 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at New Hampshire's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming New Hampshire games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.