For bracketology insights on New Mexico and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 1-1 36 37 26

New Mexico's best wins

New Mexico's best win of the season came against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to the RPI. New Mexico secured the 78-65 home win on December 20. Jaelen House compiled a team-high 20 points with three rebounds and five assists in the matchup against UC Irvine.

Next best wins

74-65 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 87/RPI) on November 29

93-76 over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on December 9

92-84 over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on November 21

77-60 at home over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on January 6

82-80 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on November 16

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), New Mexico is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Lobos have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, New Mexico faces the 112th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Lobos have 16 games remaining this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

UNM's upcoming schedule includes one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos

UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

