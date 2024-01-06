For bracketology insights on New Mexico State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 1-0 NR NR 236

New Mexico State's best wins

New Mexico State's signature win this season came on November 18 in a 76-71 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears. Against Northern Colorado, Robert Carpenter led the team by putting up 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-61 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 254/RPI) on December 30

63-53 at home over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on January 4

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

New Mexico State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, New Mexico State has the 40th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 11 games remaining against teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at NMSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

