Fantasy Football Week 18 RB Rankings
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our running back rankings in this article.
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 18
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|391.3
|24.5
|17.0
|5.2
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|268.7
|16.8
|15.7
|4.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|267.7
|17.8
|13.9
|2.1
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|261.5
|16.3
|11.6
|5.8
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|255.0
|21.3
|19.0
|4
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|254.6
|15.9
|15.8
|4.1
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|242.3
|15.1
|15.2
|3.9
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|233.1
|16.7
|12.1
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|233.0
|17.9
|13.8
|6.6
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|225.4
|14.1
|16.3
|2.2
|James Cook
|Bills
|224.5
|14.0
|14.0
|3.1
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|220.2
|13.8
|12.7
|4.9
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|213.9
|15.3
|14.6
|3.5
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|206.0
|12.9
|14.7
|4.1
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|206.0
|12.9
|12.6
|3.8
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|199.5
|15.3
|17.6
|4.5
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|199.3
|12.5
|14.3
|3.1
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|197.2
|15.2
|16.1
|1.8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|190.3
|13.6
|14.4
|2.6
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|188.4
|11.8
|8.8
|4.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|187.6
|13.4
|12.1
|2.9
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|184.2
|11.5
|11.8
|0.8
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|181.1
|13.9
|17.9
|4.2
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|177.6
|17.8
|9.3
|3.6
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|173.5
|13.3
|13.0
|5.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|171.3
|10.7
|13.4
|2.6
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|171.2
|10.7
|14.3
|2.1
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|171.1
|14.3
|15.1
|2.4
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|166.6
|12.8
|13.6
|2.8
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|161.4
|10.1
|10.7
|3.6
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|158.7
|10.6
|13.9
|3.3
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|153.8
|9.6
|12.0
|2.3
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|145.7
|12.1
|13.0
|4.2
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|132.2
|8.3
|6.1
|4.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|131.2
|8.2
|11.3
|1.2
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|129.3
|8.6
|11.5
|2.9
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|128.8
|14.3
|15.4
|2.3
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|120.8
|8.1
|4.2
|3.7
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|117.6
|7.8
|11.9
|1.9
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|117.0
|8.4
|9.6
|1.4
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|115.8
|11.6
|12.0
|3.8
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|115.3
|7.2
|3.1
|3.2
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|106.4
|9.7
|10.9
|2.6
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|105.4
|6.6
|4.5
|2.2
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|103.7
|6.9
|5.6
|1.9
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|100.1
|7.2
|5.4
|2.9
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|98.1
|6.5
|6.9
|2.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|91.2
|10.1
|12.1
|1.8
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|91.2
|6.1
|5.1
|2.4
|Ty Chandler
|Vikings
|90.1
|6.0
|6.0
|1.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
