On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Nick DeSimone going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, DeSimone scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

DeSimone has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 6-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:38 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

