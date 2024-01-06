The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Nick Seeler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2600 (Bet $10 to win $260.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through 38 games this season.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:24 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.