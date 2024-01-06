Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
Can we count on Nico Hischier finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- Hischier has scored in eight of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).
- Hischier has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has an 18.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|20:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
