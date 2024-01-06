The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Hischier's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nico Hischier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

In eight of 26 games this season Hischier has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hischier has a point in 14 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Hischier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +46.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 3 20 Points 2 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

