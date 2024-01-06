Will Nicolas Deslauriers find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 37 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Deslauriers has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 120 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:10 Home L 3-2 SO 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:23 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:17 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

