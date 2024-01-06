Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 6?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Noah Dobson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dobson stats and insights
- Dobson has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 14 assists.
- Dobson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:09
|Away
|W 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|28:38
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|27:19
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|25:16
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:03
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|28:08
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|26:43
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|31:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.