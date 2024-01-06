For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Noah Dobson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 14 assists.

Dobson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:09 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 28:38 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 27:19 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 25:16 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:03 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 28:08 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.