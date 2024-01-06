For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Noah Dobson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 14 assists.
  • Dobson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:09 Away W 5-1
1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 28:38 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 27:19 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 25:16 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:03 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 28:08 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

