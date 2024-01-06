The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Dobson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Noah Dobson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Dobson has a goal in seven of 38 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 26 of 38 games this year, Dobson has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 38 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 2 38 Points 0 7 Goals 0 31 Assists 0

