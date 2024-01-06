When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Oklahoma be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Oklahoma's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 11 11 44

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma's best wins

When Oklahoma defeated the Providence Friars (No. 23 in the AP's Top 25) on December 5 by a score of 72-51, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Javian McCollum was the leading scorer in the signature win over Providence, putting up 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-70 over USC (No. 96/RPI) on November 24

79-67 over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on November 23

79-70 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on December 9

72-56 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on December 31

71-63 at home over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Sooners have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Oklahoma has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

The Sooners have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oklahoma has been handed the 185th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Sooners' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at OU's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oklahoma games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.