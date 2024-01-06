2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oklahoma March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Oklahoma be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Preseason national championship odds: +15000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Oklahoma ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-1
|1-0
|11
|11
|44
Oklahoma's best wins
When Oklahoma defeated the Providence Friars (No. 23 in the AP's Top 25) on December 5 by a score of 72-51, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Javian McCollum was the leading scorer in the signature win over Providence, putting up 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 72-70 over USC (No. 96/RPI) on November 24
- 79-67 over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on November 23
- 79-70 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on December 9
- 72-56 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on December 31
- 71-63 at home over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on January 6
Oklahoma's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- According to the RPI, the Sooners have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
- Oklahoma has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).
- The Sooners have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Oklahoma has been handed the 185th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Sooners' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Glancing at OU's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Oklahoma's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
