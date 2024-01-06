Can we count on Oklahoma State to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-1 NR NR 247

Oklahoma State's best wins

Oklahoma State, in its best win of the season, took down the Sam Houston Bearkats 85-70 on November 12. Javon Small led the charge versus Sam Houston, tallying 18 points. Next on the team was Quion Williams with 12 points.

Next best wins

76-70 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on December 20

81-60 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208/RPI) on December 17

72-57 over Tulsa (No. 234/RPI) on December 10

72-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on January 3

96-68 at home over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on November 20

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cowboys are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Cowboys have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Oklahoma State has been handed the 187th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Cowboys' 17 remaining games this season, one are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

OSU has 17 games left this season, including eight contests versus Top 25 teams.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

