If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Oral Roberts and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oral Roberts' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 208

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oral Roberts' best wins

When Oral Roberts took down the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked No. 225 in the RPI, on December 31 by a score of 89-86 in overtime, it was its best victory of the year so far. Issac McBride, as the leading scorer in the victory over Denver, recorded 22 points, while DeShang Weaver was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

79-70 at home over Tulsa (No. 234/RPI) on December 2

65-63 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on November 21

82-76 on the road over Montana State (No. 286/RPI) on January 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Oral Roberts has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oral Roberts has the 91st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles have 14 games remaining this year, including three against teams with worse records, and five against teams with records north of .500.

Oral Roberts has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: Summit League Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oral Roberts games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.