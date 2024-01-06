2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oral Roberts March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Oral Roberts and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Oral Roberts ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-8
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|208
Oral Roberts' best wins
When Oral Roberts took down the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked No. 225 in the RPI, on December 31 by a score of 89-86 in overtime, it was its best victory of the year so far. Issac McBride, as the leading scorer in the victory over Denver, recorded 22 points, while DeShang Weaver was second on the team with 20.
Next best wins
- 79-70 at home over Tulsa (No. 234/RPI) on December 2
- 65-63 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on November 21
- 82-76 on the road over Montana State (No. 286/RPI) on January 3
Oral Roberts' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- Oral Roberts has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Oral Roberts has the 91st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Golden Eagles have 14 games remaining this year, including three against teams with worse records, and five against teams with records north of .500.
- Oral Roberts has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Oral Roberts' next game
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
